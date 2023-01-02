FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — As many enter the new year with new health goals, local nutritionist Mavie Hogue offered KNWA Today and Fox24 viewers her advice for staying on track with those goals.

During the interview, Hogue broke down her advice into six tips:

1. Re-evaluate your goals regularly

2. Revisit or find your real “WHY”

3. Enlist an expert and find support

4. Find recipe inspiration

5. Keep your workouts fresh and fun

6. Enjoy the process. Progress rather than perfection.

For her full interview, see the clip attached above. To get in touch with Mavie, or to check out her work, you can visit her website, linked here.