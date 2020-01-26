NW Salvation Army combats addiction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas, in Fayetteville, is helping people combat addiction. The Area Commander said the Drug and Alcohol rehabilitation program is an under-used resource by the community.

The Red Kettle campaign or food drives are what come to mind when some people think of the salvation army.

Well, Area Commander Joshua Robinnet said one of the most impactful programs they offer is the rehab program for men and it is completely free.

Robinnet said more than 50% of men who walk in with an addiction successfully complete and graduate from the program. The men live on campus in Fayetteville for 6 months. They go through intense counseling, group therapy and workshops. The program offers them an opportunity to rebuild, recover and refocus their lives.

Brandon Smith is one of those men. He said after years of combating addiction he is living a clean life. Now, he is giving back by helping to mentor others battling addiction hoping his story will help them with their recovery. “I’ve had an obsession with drugs and alcohol for about 30 years and didn’t have any hope. I found hope here and a way to live without drugs and alcohol,” said Smith.

“This program is literally saving lives every day,” said Robinnet.

All of the participants work at the salvation army offices while they’re in the therapy program. The NW salvation army can offer 20 beds at a time but is in the process of expanding its services. By April of 2020, the salvation army will be able to offer at least 54 beds during the year.