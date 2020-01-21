NWA businesses honored for being bike friendly

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The League of American Bicyclists have awarded seven new local businesses with the Bicycle Friendly Business award.

Ranging from bronze to platinum, the award symbolizes a commitment to transforming American workplaces to be more welcoming to customers and employees who bike.

“When places make it easier for people to choose to bike, they are building safer, stronger, and better connected communities. The League of American Bicyclists is thrilled when organizations like these join us in this movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America. When more people are biking to work or shop, life is better for everyone.” Bill Nesper, Executive Director League of American Bicyclists

The businesses selected will join other local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in all 50 states.

To to see a full list of awarded Arkansas businesses click here.