NWA Chambers of Commerce one of four in nation to host watch party

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville and Rogers-Lowell Chambers of Commerce hosted a watch party for the annual State of American Business conference.

The location is just one of four in the country selected for the honor. Based in Washington, D.C., the conference looks ahead to opportunities and challenges facing businesses in the year ahead.

President and CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber, Raymond Burns, says this event is vital for getting the important issues on the agenda.

“It’s an election year, we can’t put things on the back burner. Things like trade, transportation, roads… all of those things,” Burns said.