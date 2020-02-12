NWA elementary schools participate in bike program

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — A new program that helps kids learn bike skills was launched Wednesday morning at over 30 Northwest Arkansas schools.

Called the Learn-To-Ride bike program, it is designed to supplement the physical education programs at school and teach kids that riding bikes can lead to a longer and healthier life.

The program is the combined effort of the Walton Family Foundation, BikeNWA, and the Strider Education Foundation and is set to benefit over 16,000 kindergartners and first-graders over the next five years.

The initiative officially kicked off at Cooper Elementary in Bella Vista and is set to be phased into the other participating Northwest Arkansas schools.