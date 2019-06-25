NWA LPGA named Tournament of the Year

The LPGA says northwest Arkansas is the best place to play- a golf tournament that is!

The NWA LPGA tournament is underway at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

In late 2018, it was named Tournament of the Year out of all 2018 LPGA events.

Tournament director Annye DeGrand said the award is all thanks to the support players get here from the moment they step off the plane.

“They travel all over the world and what they see here is totally different,” DeGrand said. “Thirteen years of history here which also says something, so we’re really proud of that.”

DeGrand went on to say the goal is to keep winning the award for years to come.