NWA Naturals to become Growlin’ Chickens for one weekend in August

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be coming home to roost as the Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens for two games beginning tomorrow.

The transformation will take place on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th when the Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens take on the Tulsa Drillers.

The organization wanted to give a ‘tip of the cap’ to Springdale, and Northwest Arkansas’, poultry heritage. The poultry industry is very important to the region and the debut of the Northwest Arkansas Growlin’ Chickens is a way to show support and give fans a fun twist on a pair of weekend home games.

