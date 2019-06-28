NWA now has direct flight connection to Denver

It’s easier than ever to visit the Mile High City.

The first flights to Denver from XNA officially took flight.

Frontier Airlines celebrated the occasion with flights under $60.

Service will be three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time. The first flights I’ve taken out of Arkansas was on Skyways and it was a propeller,” said Mark Stallcup, a passenger on first flight to Denver

“With the vibrant growth of the economy here and the large population, we knew that Northwest Arkansas was gonna be a great investment of our aircraft time,” said Jonathon Nield, senior manager of route planning for Frontier Airlines.

It’s been a busy year of flight announcements from XNA. The airport is also now offering direct flights to Miami, Nashville and Philadelphia.