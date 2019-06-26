NWA singers have opportunity to audition for ‘The Voice’

Singers in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas can make an appointment to audition for ‘The Voice.’

The Voice’s official casting web page lists the major cities in which open call auditions are being held, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

But if you can’t make an open call in one of those major cities, you can select from a second category of cities that are listed for appointment-only auditions. Fayetteville is listed as one of those cities.

So if you think you got what it takes to compete on ‘The Voice,’ you can go on the site, click on Fayetteville to register and then submit a link to a performance in which you are singing. If you are selected, a casting representative will contact you.

Click here for the official casting page where Fayetteville is listed.