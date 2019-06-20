NWA teachers trying to match student diversity growth

The Northwest Arkansas population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, and schools are trying to enhance teacher diversity to match the students they educate.

The United States Census Bureau released 2018 population estimates for states and counties by age, race, sex, and Hispanic origin.

Data compiled showed the population rose in Benton and Washington counties by 20% from 424,000 to nearly 500,000 from 2010 to 2018.

Those two counties saw a 2.3% drop in the number of Caucasians but saw an increase in:

African Americans by 50%

Asian population by nearly 60%

Hispanics by more than 30%

The data also showed a gap between teachers and students at many Arkansas school districts.

The Springdale School District is the largest in the state and also sees this gap.

“As far as leadership positions, you are always looking for people who are more diverse than just Caucasian,” Springdale Schools Communications Director Rick Schaeffer said. “They are hard to find, we recruit like heck, every district here in Northwest Arkansas is doing the same. We are more diverse than we were five years ago, but we are nowhere near where we would like to be.”

He said although the district is not where it would like to be with diversity, it is making it up in other areas.

Sixty percent of Springdale school teachers are English Second Language (ESL) certified, meaning those teachers are experts in second language acquisition.

Schaeffer said diversity should also mean inclusion and that is what the Springdale School District strives for.