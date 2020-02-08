NWA Women’s Shelter’s fight to help victims of domestic violence

​ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s shelter helped over 700 people last year the majority: Women and children.​ The organization offers shelter, counseling and legal services. Through its advocacy work and efforts the organization helps women and families escape abuse.

This is also the shelter where Misha Rivera worked before she was killed by her boyfriend in May 2018. NWA Women’s Shelter did not comment on the case but shared more about the importance of the organization’s work.

“We have many people coming to us needing help finding a place to live, not just a place to shelter but a place to call home for them and their children,” said Development Director Stacy Seger.

“Just being able to now they are in a safe place even if it is for a short peiod of time, it litreally transforms them and changes their lives,” said Megan Koontz with the organization.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in the state of Arkansas one in three women and men will be or have been a victim of domestic violence. Those numbers slightly higher than the national average.​​

Seger said domestic violence doesn’t always leave scars.​ Part of their work is educating the community about signs of abusive relationships. “Not letting you work for yourself..not letting you do the things that you enjoy, controling finances, social media and your phone are all signs that are unhealthy​​.”

State Representative Nicole Clowney is working to pass legislation to give survivors more protection. “​One would have helped keep guns out of the hands of their abusers and a second would have allowed them to end the lease on a property early without having to pay an additional fee.​​”

​Both bills failled to pass in the spring.​ Clowney plans to rework the bills and resubmit them next session. “​Domestic violence is something that our communities care deeply about preventing its something that law enforcement can get behind and I guarantee you that there is a group of bipartisan legislatures that want to make this better for survivors in Arkansas.​​”

As for Seger, she will continue helping women and their families reclaim their lives, one step at a time. “​First of all what I would say to anyone experiencing domestic violence is that we believe you, we know that this happens and it happens to people you least expect​​.