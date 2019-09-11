NWACC enrollment increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — More and more students continue to choose Northwest Arkansas Community College as a right fit.

Enrollment has increased by more than four percent within one year.

More than 8,600 students are enrolled in the fall 2019 session.

The statistics include 203 new freshmen.

Executive Director of Planning Lisa Anderson said, “Our goal is about 2,000 students. Currently, almost 40 percent of our student enrollment lives in Washington County, so we’re excited for them to have a permanent place to call home.”





