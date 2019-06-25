NWACC receives $100K donation toward new Springdale location

Northwest Arkansas Community College has received a $100,000 contribution toward the college’s new Washington County building.

The building will be 38,000-square-foot with the capacity to serve about 2,000 students. There, general education and health profession classes, as well as student services, including advising and registration, will be offered.

The $100,000 contribution was given by The Schmieding Foundation, a Springdale-based, non-profit organization that supports education, services and healthcare programs that strive to improve lives of youth and elderly in Northwest Arkansas, a news release states.

“This gift from the Schmieding Foundation will help us meet the needs of even more students throughout northwest Arkansas,” NWACC President Dr. Evelyn Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson added, “We greatly appreciate their support of education and what it will mean for future generations and for our community.”