NWS: 2019 becomes record-breaking year for Oklahoma

This image taken from video provided by KOCO-5 shows homes dangerously close to the Cimarron River on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 near Crescent, Oka. Waterlogged parts of the central U.S. were bracing Wednesday for more rain, following days of severe storms that have battered Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. (KOCO-5 via AP)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A little more than a week after EF-1 tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, officials with the National Weather Service say a record has been broken.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Norman says it has confirmed 146 tornadoes so far this year.

Now, 2019 holds the record for the most tornadoes recorded in a single year in Oklahoma.

Officials say 1999 takes the second place spot when 145 tornadoes touched down that year, including one of the largest tornadoes on record.