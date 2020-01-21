NY Times editorial board member to talk Trump at Pryor Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A member of the editorial board of The New York Times will give a talk in Fayetteville in February entitled “Opinion Journalism in the Age of Trump.”

On Wednesday, February 5, Alex Kingsbury will speak at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in Fayetteville.

Co-sponsored by the Pryor Center and Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, Kingsbury will speak for about 45 minutes, followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Kingsbury, a former member of the editorial board of The Boston Globe, has occupied the same role at The New York Times since 2018.

He was previously

a senior associate producer at WBUR, Boston’s NPR news station, for the programs “On Point with Tom Ashbrook” and “Radio Boston.” From 2004 to 2011, he was an editor at U.S. News & World Report.