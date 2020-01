NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — At XNA National Airport in Benton County travel plans in disarray for hundreds of people after winter weather throughout the country caused several cancellations. Some travelers say they were stuck at the airport for hours.

It's been horrible, first of all, we haven't slept all night to see if we are flying or not," said Cinthya Grillo. Her flight was canceled.

"It's kind of frustrating but there isn't much you can do when it is the weather. Weather kinds of dictates what goes up in the air and what doesn't," said Sio Kautai. He just arrived from Dallas, Texas and was waiting for his sister to fly in but her flight got canceled.