Official opening date set for first dispensary in NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Opening dates are set for the first medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas.

The ReLeaf Center will have a “soft opening” at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the grand opening will be Friday, Aug. 9.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission issued final approval Monday evening, Aug. 5.

“There are a few other steps that have to be implemented before we are ready to open our doors… we will have plenty of products available for patients to achieve their relief so there,” a ReLeaf Facebook post states.