Officials: Flu hospitalizations continue to rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As we get closer to the holidays, health officials say the flu continues to take its toll on Oklahoma residents.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 16 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 90 since Sept. 1.

Last month, experts reported that one patient, who was over 65-years-old, became the first victim to die from the virus this season.

According to data from the health department, the victim lived in Tulsa County.

Experts stress that before the holidays, Oklahomans should get a flu shot to protect themselves against the virus.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.