Officials: More than 900K people attended Oklahoma State Fair spending over $100M

The Oklahoma State Fair ran September 12-22.

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 900,000 people attended the Oklahoma State Fair over 11 days and spent over $100 million, officials say.

The fair featured shows like Disney on Ice, bullriding with concerts from Midland and Scotty McCreery, livestock and creative arts competitions, new attractions, new foods and more.

According to fair officials, more than 900,000 people attended the fair and produced an economic impact of more than $103.95 million.

