OHP trooper injured after being hit by shrapnel; grass fire sparked

FOX24

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was injured in an incident on the city’s southeast side which also sparked a grass fire, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 1 p.m. Friday near I-240 and Air Depot.

Officials tell News 4 the OHP Bomb Squad was disposing of explosives when something went off prematurely, hitting a trooper with a piece of shrapnel.

The trooper is expected to be OK and sustained minor injuries.

The incident sparked a grass fire in the area to approximately five acres.

Firefighters have since put the fire out.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar