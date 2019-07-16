OK: Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers open

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFTA) — In Oklahoma, nine state and federal mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) opened this week for anyone seeking disaster-related information.
Multiple agencies, including FEMA, will be at the centers providing information on disaster support and walk flood victims through the application process.
If possible, you are advised to contact your insurance company and register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center.
The mobile DRC’s will be available now through July 24th and are open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here is the full list of mobile recovery center locations and how you can register with FEMA.
Alfalfa County
Alfalfa County Fairgrounds 602 W. 5th St. Cherokee, OK 73728
Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes at COB July 18
Canadian County Rodeo Concession Stand, 215 North Country Club Drive El Reno, OK 73036
Open four days. July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24
Cherokee County
Peggs Middle School 10821 W. Hickory Ave. Peggs, OK 74452
Open four days, July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24
Craig County
Council Chambers-City Hall 104 E. Illinois Ave, Vinita, OK 74301
Open seven days, closed on Sunday, July 21. Opens July 17 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24
Garfield County Sheriff
Emergency Mgmt. Bldg. 216 W. Oxford Ave., Enid, OK 73701
Open four days. July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24
Osage County
Hominy Public School 611 N. Eastern Ave., Hominy, OK 74035
Open five days, closed Sunday, July 21. Opens July 18 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 23
Kingfisher County
Kingfisher County Fairgrounds 300 S. 13th Street, Kingfisher, OK 73750
Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 18
Sequoyah County
Moffett Public Schools Parking Lot 701 Belt Ave., Moffett, OK, 74954
Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 18
Washington County
Tri-County Tech Mtg. Rom #2, 6104 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Open five days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 19
For more information: https://www.fema.gov/okmit