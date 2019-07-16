OK: Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers open

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFTA) — In Oklahoma, nine state and federal mobile Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) opened this week for anyone seeking disaster-related information.

Multiple agencies, including FEMA, will be at the centers providing information on disaster support and walk flood victims through the application process.

If possible, you are advised to contact your insurance company and register with FEMA before visiting a recovery center.

The mobile DRC’s will be available now through July 24th and are open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of mobile recovery center locations and how you can register with FEMA.

Alfalfa County

Alfalfa County Fairgrounds 602 W. 5th St. Cherokee, OK 73728

Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes at COB July 18

Canadian County Rodeo Concession Stand, 215 North Country Club Drive El Reno, OK 73036

Open four days. July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24

Cherokee County

Peggs Middle School 10821 W. Hickory Ave. Peggs, OK 74452

Open four days, July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24

Craig County

Council Chambers-City Hall 104 E. Illinois Ave, Vinita, OK 74301

Open seven days, closed on Sunday, July 21. Opens July 17 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24

Garfield County Sheriff

Emergency Mgmt. Bldg. 216 W. Oxford Ave., Enid, OK 73701

Open four days. July 20 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 24

Osage County

Hominy Public School 611 N. Eastern Ave., Hominy, OK 74035

Open five days, closed Sunday, July 21. Opens July 18 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 23

Kingfisher County

Kingfisher County Fairgrounds 300 S. 13th Street, Kingfisher, OK 73750

Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 18

Sequoyah County

Moffett Public Schools Parking Lot 701 Belt Ave., Moffett, OK, 74954

Open four days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 18

Washington County

Tri-County Tech Mtg. Rom #2, 6104 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Open five days. July 15 at 10 a.m. and closes COB July 19

For more information: https://www.fema.gov/okmit