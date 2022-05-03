OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has named Oklahoma as the worst state for nurses in the U.S. with Arkansas not far behind.

The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted the study and looked at 21 key metrics to determine the best and worst states, including monthly average starting salary for nurses to healthcare facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

According to the findings, Oklahoma sits at No. 50. Ahead of it is Alabama, Hawaii, Arkansas and Mississippi making up the bottom five.

At the top, Washington State leads the U.S. by providing the best opportunities for nurses. Behind it is Maine, New Mexico, Minnesota and New Hampshire rounding out the top five.

The study also found California as having the highest annual mean wage for registered nurses at $91,709 and Utah with having the lowest level of current competition with the number of nurses per 1,000 residents.

To view the full findings, visit WalletHub’s website.