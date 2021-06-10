Oklahoma expands eligibility for back-to-work cash incentive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is expanding eligibility for cash incentives for those who return to work.

The OESC said Thursday that anyone working two part-time jobs for 32 or more hours per week total will now qualify for the $1,200 stipend.

The incentive Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last month was to be available only to those working full-time for 32 or more hours weekly.

Stitt has said a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit would end June 26 to push workers back to employers who have said some jobless workers were paid more in unemployment benefits than they’d get in wages.

