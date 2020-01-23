Oklahoma girl’s coach arrested for inappropriate behavior

SALLISAW, Ok. (KFTA) — A Sallisaw school district employee was arrested on suspicion of engaging inappropriate activities with one of his students.

Greg “Chooch” McCoy is the coach for all girls sports at Brushy School and was brought in for questioning late last week over reports of him sending messages containing nude photos to a 14-year-old student over Christmas break.

The 14-year-old girl told investigators that McCoy had sent a nude video of himself and asked to exchange photos while on break. The girl also said that she was afraid of what McCoy would do if she came forward.

McCoy cooperated with police when asked to present himself at the Sequoyah County Sherrif’s Office where he answered questions and forfeited his phone.

Shortly after the interview, McCoy resigned from his position as coach at Brushy School.

McCoy was arrested Tuesday on one count of Lewd Molestation and one count of Soliciting Sexual Conduct with a Minor by use of Technology. Both are felonies.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond with a court date set.