Oklahoma group seeks to overturn permitless carry law

Oklahoma state Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, gestures to a stack of petitions during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. The petitions seek to suspend a new permitless carry law until a statewide vote on the issue. Led by Lowe and gun safety group Moms Demand Action, opponents of the new law gathered more than 50,000 signatures in two weeks ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The group needs 59,320 signatures to qualify the petition for the ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to stop a new Oklahoma law that would allow people to openly carry firearms without training or a background check is delivering thousands of signatures in hopes of putting the issue to a vote of the people.

Led by Democratic state Rep. Jason Lowe and gun safety group Moms Demand Action, opponents of the new law gathered more than 50,000 signatures in two weeks ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline. The group needs 59,320 signatures to qualify the petition for the ballot, and Lowe said it wasn’t clear Thursday afternoon if they had enough.

Called “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill would allow most people 21 and older to carry firearms without a license.

It was the first bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.