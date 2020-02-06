Oklahoma House passes bill that would punish doctors for performing abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would punish physicians who perform abortions has made its way back to the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Last year, Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1182, which would allow the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision to suspend a physician’s license if they perform an abortion unless it is necessary to save the mother’s life.

The measure adds the performance of an abortion to the list of acts defined as ‘unprofessional conduct,’ like prescribing narcotics without a medical need or handing out opioid drugs in excess of the maximum dosage.

“Any physician licensed to practice medicine in the State of Oklahoma participating in the performance of an abortion, except as provided in Section 1-732 of Title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes, shall have his or her license to practice medicine in this state suspended for a minimum of one year and shall be fined a minimum of Five Hundred Dollars($500.00). The State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision shall revoke the license of an allopathic physician performing an abortion in this state. The State Board of Osteopathic Examiners shall revoke the license of an osteopathic physician performing an abortion in this state,” the measure states. Oklahoma House Bill 1182

Last session, the House Public Health Committee approved the measure with a vote of 6-4. However, it never reached the House floor for a vote.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the measure 71-21 along party lines. The bill will now head to the Senate.

Officials with the ACLU of Oklahoma released the following statement: