Oklahoma man arrested after police pursuit

SHADY POINT, Okla. (KFTA) — Ron Peerson, 49, of Bonanza was arrested Sunday by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office for running from the police.

The pursuit went through the area of Brooken Hill and onto Highway 71 S in Fort Smith.

The deputy saw the pickup truck stopped in an apartment complex and one subject was seen running away from the vehicle.

Peerson, the driver, was arrested on the charges of Fleeing by Vehicle, Fleeing on Foot, and Reckless Driving.

Peerson told deputies he did not really know the other subject with him.

Peerson also wanted deputies to believe the other subject was armed and an escapee from Oklahoma.

None of this information can be confirmed at this time.

At this time there is no confirmation of any escapees from Oklahoma.

At the Detention Center, Peerson was also charged with Furnishing a Prohibited Article and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He also had a parole violation placed on him.