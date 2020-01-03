Oklahoma man arrested for stabbing; charged with assault and battery

MULDROW, Okla. (KFTA) — The man accused of stabbing a man on Thursday is now in custody, according to the Muldrow police department.

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, police responded to a stabbing on at the 100 block of 2nd Street in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 28-year-old white male.

He was said to have been involved in an argument which led to a fight and he was stabbed in the chest twice with an unknown object.

Police have identified the suspect, Argus Quick, 46, who at the time took off from the scene.

Friday morning, January 3, at 8 am, Quick was found and arrested. He is expected to be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held at the Muldrow Police station and was expected to be transported to the Sequoyah County Jail.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital according to police.