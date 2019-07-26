Oklahoma man dead, Arkansas man injured in wrong-way collision

POTEAU, Okla. (KFTA) — One is dead and one was injured during a wrong-way collision on an expressway.

The collision happened shortly after 11:40 a.m. Friday, July 26, on the north part of Cavanal Scenic Expressway near an exit ramp.

Witnesses told police a red, 2000 Ford F-150 was driving south in northbound lanes when the collision happened, a news release states.

Police later identified the driver as Bobby Joe Farrar, 74, of Cameron, Okla. Farrar was pronounced dead the scene and was extricated by Poteau firefighters.

Grant Hill Jr., 57, Plummerville, Ark. was injured and taken by LeFlore County paramedics to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. Police haven’t committed about the extent of his injuries.

Hill was driving a black, 2008 Chevrolet pickup with a trailer attached driving north. He swerved in an attempt to not get hit by Farrar, but the two trucks ultimately collided before Farrar collided with Hill’s trailer, police stated.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted in the matter.