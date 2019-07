BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A man from Sallisaw, Oklahoma died in a single-car wreck in Benton County on Monday night.

Danny Ritter, 67, was traveling westbound on Highway 12 just before 6 p.m. The truck drifted off the roadway to the left, traveled through a fence and across a field before striking a tree.

Ritter later died at a hospital in Siloam Springs.

This was the 246th fatality accident in Arkansas in 2019.