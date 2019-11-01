Oklahoma nurses make Halloween costumes for NICU babies

FOX24

by: KFOR

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Ascension St. John

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — They may be the tiniest patients at a hospital in northeast Oklahoma, but they were also the most stylish for Halloween!

At Ascension St. John in Tulsa, NICU nurses provided handmade Halloween costumes for the babies.

“They’ve been working since July on these adorable handmade costumes, which were gifted along with a children’s book to our NICU patients,” said hospital officials on Facebook.

Books were donated by former NICU families.

Some of the costumes included an astronaut, bumblebee, cow and even a crayon.

Click here to view all of the pictures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar