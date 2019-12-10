Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board doubles caseload in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said its caseload has more than doubled this year.

Its executive director, Steven Bickley, said Monday at a board meeting that his agency has had 6,940 docketed cases this year, compared to 3,183 last year.

The Oklahoman reports that much of that increase was driven by a bill that retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes.

Bickley says the board in January is likely to consider additional possession crime cases affected by the bill.