Breaking News
Funeral arrangements for Officer Stephen Carr announced

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board doubles caseload in 2019

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:
gavell_1490389581607.png

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said its caseload has more than doubled this year.

Its executive director, Steven Bickley, said Monday at a board meeting that his agency has had 6,940 docketed cases this year, compared to 3,183 last year.

The Oklahoman reports that much of that increase was driven by a bill that retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes.

Bickley says the board in January is likely to consider additional possession crime cases affected by the bill. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss