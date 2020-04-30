Oklahoma police chief arrested after allegedly assaulting officer

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say an Oklahoma police chief has found himself in trouble with the law.

On Wednesday, OSBI agents arrested Webbers Falls Police Chief Matthew Crittenden on one complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Matthew Crittenden

Investigators say the complaint arose from an altercation with an officer in the department.

Officials say the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on April 28 and involved the chief allegedly assaulting one of the officers in his department.

Another officer witnessed the altercation and called the OSBI to investigate.

Officials say Crittenden will likely face additional charges.