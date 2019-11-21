Oklahoma sees increase in number of Oklahoma teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Education officials say the state has seen a dramatic increase in the number of teachers in Oklahoma classrooms.

Since the 2017-2018 school year, Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said that the state has seen an increase of 1,751 classroom teachers.

“Because of concentrated efforts to attract and retain teachers over the last several years, we can now report that school districts are hiring and more people want to teach in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “We still have work to do to ensure we have a sufficient educator workforce to reduce class sizes and bolster student learning, but this sustained uptick in numbers is a strong indicator that we have begun to reverse course and attract new talent to a profession with unparalleled impact on young lives. These numbers represent a win for Oklahoma kids.”

In the 2017-2018 school year, Oklahoma’s classroom teacher count was 41,305. A year later, it grew to 42,453.

The current school year has 43,056 teachers in classrooms.