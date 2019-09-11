Oklahoma senator releases statement about late T. Boone Pickens

WASHINGTON, DC (KNWA) — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) has issued a statement regarding the late T. Boone Pickens:
“Today the world said goodbye to T. Boone Pickens with gratitude for an incredible legacy that will continue to live on after his passing. His vision and entrepreneurship forever changed the energy industry, making it a driver of our nation’s economic engine and kick-starting American energy independence. Those who were recipients of the billions of dollars he gave through philanthropic efforts will be forever changed by his generosity. At the next home game, we will wear orange in the stadium that bears his name, and we’ll remember the favor of Oklahoma State University’s biggest fan. Cindy and I pray for his children and family as they grieve his passing. We are forever grateful for the lessons he provided our nation and Oklahoma during his lifetime.”