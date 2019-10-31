Oklahoma Supreme Court denies injunction to stop permitless carry from going into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied Oklahoma Lawmakers their request for an emergency stay and injunction in the hopes to stop the new permitless carry law from going into effect tomorrow.

In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597 into law.

“We want to make sure that we let Oklahomans know that we are going to protect their rights to bear arms,” Stitt said.

The law allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit. If you are in the military, you only have to be 18-years-old.

Sen. Kim David stressed that the bill doesn’t change federal background checks required by law to purchase a firearm, and private property owners will still have the right to allow or deny concealed or open carry on their premises.

“We allow for people in other states to be able to carry in this state without a permit,” David told News 4. “This bill simply allows law-abiding citizens that wish to carry a weapon to be able to do that in our state also without paying for the permit.”

However, critics say this bill could make things more dangerous for women, and increase pressure on law enforcement officers.

“This bill puts upon new training obligations. A new standard that they have to interact with gun owners and this is something that I personally and also in my capacity as a senator for Senate District 16 cannot support,” Sen. Mary Boren said.

Months after the bill was signed into law, Rep. Jason Lowe created a petition that would put the measure on the ballot.

“People in the State of Oklahoma can decide whether this is a good law or not,” said Rep. Jason Lowe.

However, that petition failed to get the needed signatures before the roughly two-week deadline.

On Wednesday, an Oklahoma County judge refused to approve an injunction in the case.



With the law set to go into effect in less than 24 hours, Lowe is hoping to take the case to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Lowe filed for an emergency stay and temporary injunction in the case with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

In court documents obtained by News 4, Lowe argues that House Bill 2597 violates the single-subject rule by addressing a number of other subjects including a campus weapon ban, undocumented immigrant actual and toy firearm ban, transportation of firearms in vehicle, preemption, and immunity.

In the paperwork, the plaintiffs ask the Supreme Court to reverse the trial court’s denial of the temporary injunction.

The Supreme Court has since denied the stay and injunction and therefore the law will officially go into effect tomorrow.