Oklahoma: Teen shot and killed in Muskogee, FBI investigates

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Muskogee Police responded to a “shots fired” call early Monday, October 19, and found a teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officer arrived around 2:30 a.m. at the 400 block of West Augusta. Once on the scene, they found 19-year-old Bradley Dillion lying in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.

Later, EMS arrived and they transported Dillion to St. Francis Muskogee where he later died from his injuries, according to a police release.

After learning the victim is a member of one of the nationally recognized tribes, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was contacted and took over the investigation.

