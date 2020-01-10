Oklahoma woman charged with racist vandalism pleads guilty

FILE – This April 8, 2019, booking photo provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office shows Allison Christine Johnson of Norman, Ok. Johnson has pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices and other properties in central Oklahoma in 2019. pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to a felony charge of malicious injury to property, three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment.(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices and other properties in central Oklahoma in 2019.

The Oklahoman reports that 46-year-old Allison Christine Johnson of Norman pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of malicious injury to property, three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment.

Johnson apologized for her actions and said it was “out of character” for her.

As part of a plea deal, the charges will be dismissed if Johnson completes a mental health program. If she fails to complete the program she faces two years in prison.

