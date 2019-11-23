Oklahoma woman killed in head-on collision in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla (KFTA) — A 26-year-old Oklahoma woman died and another woman was seriously injured after a two-car collision in Leflore County on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday south of Poteau when a 2007 GMC SUV driven by Kristen Andrews, 36, went left of center and struck a 2002 Malibu driven by Audum Martindale, 26, head on, pinning both drivers, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Martindale, a Howe, Oklahoma resident, was pronounced dead at the scene by Leflore County EMS.

Andrews, also of Howe, was transported to Baptist Hospital – Fort Smith, where she was listed in critical condition with multiple injures at the time of the report.

Two unidentified juveniles, ages 1 and 4, were passengers in the vehicle with Andrews and were treated and released from the hospital.

The weather was reportedly rainy at the time of the accident, and all passengers had seat belts equipped.