OKLAHOMA (KFTA) — In Oklahoma, another patient tested negative for the Coronavirus as one more has been added to the watch list.

The State Health Department said the one person under quarantine for possible exposure tested negative. They were taken off the watch list over the weekend.

And another Oklahoman’s test results are still pending.

Meanwhile, a third person is now under investigation for possible Coronavirus symptoms.

The state is also awaiting their test results from the CDC.