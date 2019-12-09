“…on a psychotic rollercoaster,” mom of London Phillips told Florida authorities

FL probable cause statement: "I'll burn you," "talked to me like a dog"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The man who shot and killed a Fayetteville, Arkansas, police officer had previously threatened to harm his mother, according to Florida sheriff’s office report.

LONDON TYLER PHILLIPS:

London Tyler Phillips. Florida booking photo, October 2012.

Date of birth was June 16, 1984, and he was born in Jackson, Missouri, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 2, 2012, he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in Lantana, Florida. Later released on $2,000 bail.

Deborah Cox wrote in a victim’s statement: London, my son, has been on a psychotic roller coaster toward me all evening. He has gone from, “mom, I love you,” to “you f****** b****,” in seconds. Hugged me about eight times, apologized and then turned right around and threatened me while hugging. [He] whispered in my ear — “I’ll burn you.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Sworn Statement

October 11, 2012, arrested for violating a “no-contact order.”

October 18, 2012, the domestic assault case was dismissed because of “insufficient evidence,” and, “…prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt due to an uncooperative victim and lack of independent evidence.”

A voter record showed Phillips lived in an apartment off Highway 5 S, Norfork, Arkansas from 2015 to 2018. A woman was also listed as living at the same address.

Phillips next moved to an apartment on West Village Lake Drive in Fayetteville.

On Sunday, December 8, Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said his officer, Stephen Carr, 27, was “ambushed and executed.” Reynolds identified the gunman as London T. Phillips, 35.