“Once a Hog, always a Hog”: Fans greet Arkansas Razorbacks after College World Series

After a two and out showing in Omaha, the Arkansas Razorbacks returned home.

There was heartbreak, but morale was not low as the charter bus made its way back to Baum Stadium on June 18.

Fans gathered to greet the players and Coach Dave Van Horn after their trip to the College World Series.

It was a tough loss and a short trip but fans were proud of the overall season.

“How do you think they did this year? “Really super good,” 8-year-old Hog fan Quincy said.

Around noon the Arkansas Razorback charter bus made its way back to Baum Walker Stadium.

Hog fans joined to give thanks to the Hogs for a great season, despite the World Series loss.

“You know they weren’t predicted to do really well, but man they did a super job, we had wonderful times here at Baum Stadium,” Hog fan Randy Goad said.

Wonderful times, including the Razorbacks two-time back-to-back Omaha appearance, making history.

“I think it’s amazing, how many teams ever do that? Ya know, especially in the modern era and I think it’s awesome,” Goad said.

An appearance Hog fans are thinking could be a three-peat.

“I’m hoping, cause if they do I’m going,” Hog fan Gary Wages said.

Today showed once a Hog, always a Hog and Coach Dave Van Horn is grateful for all the support.

“Our fans have been great all year. They were great last year and seems like it gets better and better,” Coach Horn said. “We just really appreciate it, ya know kinda a tough trip dropping two one-run games and a little frustration but what a great year we had. The team has been fun to be around, and we appreciate all the fans.”

Fans clapped and cheered as the team got off of the bus.

Players were not available to be interviewed, but their gratitude was shown by taking pictures with supporters and signing the baseball for a young fan.