One dead after overnight standoff in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — One man is dead after a 13-hour standoff.

The Johnson County Sheriff says two bond agents working for a company came to a home looking for a man to serve a warrant.

According to deputies, the man shot at the agents, prompting the standoff.

More than 75 law enforcement officials with Arkansas State Police, Ozark SWAT, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the negotiations.

The sheriff says they exhausted all options and decided to enter the home when the man was found dead inside.

The sheriff says the man was 38 years old and lived in North Little Rock.

Deputies say he was at his girlfriend’s parents’ home.

There were no other injuries.