One dead in collision on Highway 12

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) —One died in a collision Thursday, Oct. 24.

Two people were extricated, and two were taken to local hospitals, according to Beaver Lake Fire Department.

The name of the person who died has yet to be released.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Highway 12 about two miles southeast of U.S. 62 in Rogers. The highway was closed for about two hours, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to a two vehicle accident on Highway 12/Bull Hill incident command requested an additional ambulance,… Posted by Beaver Lake Fire Dept. on Thursday, October 24, 2019