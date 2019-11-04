One group “lights up” Daylight Saving Time

"We’re gathering in the park today to sing some songs and bring some lightness to the dark that’s coming," Gradwohl said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Although it’s nice to get that extra hour of sleep, did you know Daylight Saving Time can harm your child’s health and mood?

A lot of people suffer from seasonal depression and time outdoors and nature is really really helpful for that. Amanda Gradwohl, Bentonville Tinkergarten Leader

Dozens of children and parents gathered at Orchard’s Park in Bentonville for the Seventh Annual Fall Lantern Walk on Sunday, November 3.

They brought lanterns and flashlights to light up the early Daylight Saving Time darkness.

The event was hosted by Tinkergarten, an outdoor play-based learning provider offered in all 50 states.

It provides early childhood education with outdoor classes and activities, like the Fall Lantern Walk.

There is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothes. Amanda Gradwohl, Bentonville Tinkergarten Leader

The annual event is a way to embrace what is typically a dreaded season of darkness by showing kids and parents how important it is to get outdoors no matter how cold or dark it is.

According to Bentonville Tinkergarten leader, Amanda Gradwohl, this is because nature is good for everyone’s mental and physical health.

“This event really embraces that and excepts those seasonal changes as just kind of the rhythm of the earth and just how we work with that.”

Gradwohl said the event is also important because it brings a sense of community.

For more information about Tinkergarten classes in Bentonville, click here.