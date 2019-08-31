“One Hog Call” brings together Razorback fans before first game

FATETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — For Razorback fans, fandom is a statewide thing. Arkansas football brings together fans from every corner of the state. Friday’s “One Hog Call” event gave fans a chance to show off their school spirit before tomorrow’s game.

“We’ve been Razorback fans all of our lives, and we’re really excited with what Coach Morris is doing with this program,” said Randy Goad, a Razorback fan from Fayetteville who attended “One Hog Call” at the Pryor Center. “We feel like he’s building the program from the ground up.”

At 1 p.m., fans from across the world “called the Hogs” at the same time to show off their school spirit. While groups gathered in the Fayetteville Square, at the University of Arkansas campus and War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, people posted videos from as far away as Canada and Norway with the hashtag #ONEHogCall.

“We’re trying to get all the energy we can for tomorrow,” said Kevin Smith, Jr., a senior at the UofA. “My guys [are going to] come out and do their thing.”

The events in Fayetteville and Little Rock were accompanied by the Razorback cheerleaders and other state figures. Governor Asa Hutchinson and athletics director Hunter Yurachek attended the War Memorial gathering. Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz made an appearance at the UA campus get-together.

Arkansas opens its season by hosting Portland State on Saturday at 3 p.m.