ONE Hog Call events relocated due to inclement weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Due to inclement weather, locations in Fayetteville for Friday’s One Hog Call have changed.

The event at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock remains as scheduled.

Pryor Center (1 E Center St.) on the Fayetteville Square

Fans in Northwest Arkansas are invited to gather at the Pryor Center at 12:30 p.m. on Friday for free food, prize pack drawings plus appearances by the Razorback Spirit Squads and the Best in Sight and Sound Band.

At 1 p.m. Arkansas head women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors will lead those in attendance in ONE Hog Call. Free parking will be available in the Town Center parking garage.

Arkansas Union Ball Room, University of Arkansas Campus, Fayetteville

University of Arkansas students, faculty and staff are invited to gather at the Arkansas Union Ball Room, for an on-campus ONE Hog Call event. Festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. with free food, music by DJ Derrick and appearances by the Razorback Spirit Squads and the Best in Sight and Sound Band. At 1 p.m., Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz and ASG President Jared Pinkerton will lead those in attendance in ONE Hog Call.