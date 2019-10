BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — Only one road remains closed in Benton County due to the October 6 flooding. This is down from 20 that closed that day.

Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker says Bird Mountain at the slab remains closed due to flood damage. Crews are still working to get it open.

Noah Road is also closed until further notice. This closure is not flood related.