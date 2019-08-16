Online classes giving locals the best of both worlds

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — School is back in session and students are hitting the books, but some students get to study without having to go to the classroom.

This marks the first year where the Bentonville School District has offered the virtual program which allows students to do their school work online.

Bentonville Virtual Academy benefits aspiring collegiate athletes like Glennah Langford.

Langford has been playing tennis for more than four years in hopes to play in college.

While in school, she struggled balancing her school work with her travel tennis schedule which made her miss too many classes.

She said she even had to skip recess sometimes sometimes just to keep up.

Now she can do her work from anywhere, while still getting the best of the both worlds when it comes to hanging with her friends.

“They were like no we’re gonna miss you at school and (I said) I’ll be able to see you sometimes like I might go to lunch with you or something,” Langford said. “It’s still good that I get to see my friends at school.”

Langford not only gets to eat lunch with her friends at school if she wants, but the program also allows her to go on other school events such as field trips and playing on the Bentonville basketball team.

Langford spent her first couple of days of school meeting all her teachers and said she also got to meet other student athletes attending the virtual academy as well.