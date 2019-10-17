OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America

San Francisco, CA. (KFTA) — Date Night Just Got Easier

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019.

50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019

Arrowhead Grill – Phoenix, Arizona

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York 

Castaway – Burbank – Los Angeles, California 

Catch LA – Los Angeles, California 

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey 

Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville, Alabama 

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Devon Seafood + Steak – Hershey, Pennsylvania 

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada 

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C. 

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas 

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee 

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada 

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois 

Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada 

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 

GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown – Indianapolis, Indiana 

Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada 

J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury, Connecticut  

Jimmy Kelly’s Restaurant – Nashville Tennessee 

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Gilbert – Phoenix, Arizona 

Kyle G’s Prime Seafood – Orlando, Florida 

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida 

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C. 

LeCulture Cafe – Detroit, Michigan 

Maggiano’s – Nashville, Tennessee 

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
Meson Sabika – Chicago, Illinois 

Ocean Prime – Tampa, Florida

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia 

Pappas Bros, Steakhouse – Dallas, Texas 

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California 

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Multiple Locations

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington 

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon 

Ray’s on the River – Atlanta, Georgia 

RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois 

Russell’s Steak, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York  

St. Elmo Steak House –  Indianapolis, Indiana 

Steak 44 – Multiple Locations

The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place – Atlanta. Georgia 

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Texas de brazil – Ft. Worth – Dallas, Texas 

Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts 

Top of the World Restaurant – The STRAT Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada 

Vic’s on the River – Savannah, Georgia 

Wildfire – Schaumburg – Chicago, Illinois 

