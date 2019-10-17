OpenTable Reveals the 50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America

San Francisco, CA. (KFTA) — Date Night Just Got Easier

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, released its first-ever list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America for 2019.

50 Best Restaurants for A Date in America for 2019

Arrowhead Grill – Phoenix, Arizona

Blend on the Water – Long Island City, New York

Castaway – Burbank – Los Angeles, California

Catch LA – Los Angeles, California

Chart House Restaurant – Weehawken, New Jersey

Connors Steak & Seafood – Huntsville, Alabama

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Devon Seafood + Steak – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Eiffel Tower – Las Vegas, Nevada

Filomena Ristorante – Washington, D.C.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck – Dallas, Texas

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee

Giada – The Cromwell – Las Vegas, Nevada

Girl & the Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas, Nevada

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown – Indianapolis, Indiana

Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

J. Gilbert’s – Wood Fired Steaks & Seafood – Glastonbury, Connecticut

Jimmy Kelly’s Restaurant – Nashville Tennessee

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Gilbert – Phoenix, Arizona

Kyle G’s Prime Seafood – Orlando, Florida

Latitudes on Sunset Key – Key West, Florida

Le Diplomate – Washington, D.C.

LeCulture Cafe – Detroit, Michigan

Maggiano’s – Nashville, Tennessee

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Meson Sabika – Chicago, Illinois

Ocean Prime – Tampa, Florida

The Olde Pink House Restaurant – Savannah, Georgia

Pappas Bros, Steakhouse – Dallas, Texas

Perch LA – Los Angeles, California

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Multiple Locations

Pier W – Cleveland, Ohio

The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington

Portland City Grill – Portland, Oregon

Ray’s on the River – Atlanta, Georgia

RPM Italian – Chicago, Illinois

Russell’s Steak, Chops, and More – Williamsville, New York

St. Elmo Steak House – Indianapolis, Indiana

Steak 44 – Multiple Locations

The Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place – Atlanta. Georgia

Talula’s Garden – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Texas de brazil – Ft. Worth – Dallas, Texas

Top of the Hub – Boston, Massachusetts

Top of the World Restaurant – The STRAT Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, Nevada

Vic’s on the River – Savannah, Georgia

Wildfire – Schaumburg – Chicago, Illinois